Olivia Rodrigo announces Marlay Park gig

Olivia Rodrigo has announced her biggest Irish show yet at Dublin's Marlay Park.

The three-time Grammy Award winner brings her Guts World Tour to Dublin on June 24th 2025.

She'll be supported by Beabadoobee.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 15th at 8 am.

Prices start from €89.90 to €119.90 and are subject to service charges.

However, if you're not lucky enough to get tickets, 'Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour' concert special is now streaming on Netflix.

