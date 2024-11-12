Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo announces Marlay Park gig

Olivia Rodrigo announces Marlay Park gig
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Olivia Rodrigo has announced her biggest Irish show yet at Dublin's Marlay Park.

The three-time Grammy Award winner brings her Guts World Tour to Dublin on June 24th 2025.

She'll be supported by Beabadoobee.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 15th at 8 am.

Advertisement

Prices start from €89.90 to €119.90 and are subject to service charges.

However, if you're not lucky enough to get tickets, 'Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour' concert special is now streaming on Netflix.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

I'm a Celebrity 2024 line up revealed

 By Joleen Murphy
News 2

Status yellow fog warning remains in place in South East

 By Joleen Murphy
Wexford News 3

Man jailed for 13 years for rape and beatings which caused miscarriage

 By Rachael Dunphy
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement