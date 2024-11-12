Olivia Rodrigo announces Marlay Park gig

Olivia Rodrigo has announced her biggest Irish show yet at Dublin's Marlay Park.
The three-time Grammy Award winner brings her Guts World Tour to Dublin on June 24th 2025.
She'll be supported by Beabadoobee.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 15th at 8 am.
Prices start from €89.90 to €119.90 and are subject to service charges.
However, if you're not lucky enough to get tickets, 'Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour' concert special is now streaming on Netflix.
