One in four would let their partner have an affair with their celeb crush

One in four couples would allow a partner to have an affair with their celebrity crush.

A survey of 2,000 couples by card firm Thortful, found 63 per cent openly chat about their ultimate crushes and over half think it's a sign of a healthy relationship.

33 per cent admit it makes them laugh to hear who their partners fancies.

Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt came out on top as the ideal fling for women, followed by silver fox George Clooney.

For men, Margot Robbie was the first choice, ahead of Scarlett Johansson and Jennifer Lawrence.

