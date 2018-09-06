One of the South East’s most terrifying experiences is set to return this Halloween

06 September 2018

It’s back.

One of the South East’s most terrifying scare experiences, Arklow’s Glenart Paranoia, is set to return this year.

Voted Ireland’s number one scare attraction for 2017, Paranoia is set to strike fear into anyone who enters its domain from October 19th to 31st.

Test your bravery by undertaking an intense journey through an abandoned asylum run by professionals whose sole role is to terrify!

Combining elements of shock, scare and story, this year’s scare house will have its guests more paranoid than ever with a host of disturbing new scares, including the Dark House, home to some seriously deranged clowns, along with The Cell and The Ward.

And before you start thinking that Paranoia is just another scare attraction, just look at what it did to our Paula and Debbie last year…

Tickets go on sale this Friday, 7th September, and are available on glenartoutdoors.com or the Glenart Outdoors Facebook page.

It’s gonna be scary. Very scary, so Paranoia is obviously not suitable for individuals under 13 years of age.

