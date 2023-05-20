Patrick Kielty officially confirmed as new host of The Late Late Show

To Whom It Concerns...RTÉ today announced that Patrick Kielty will take over as host of The Late Late Show next season.

Patrick from Dundrum, County Down becomes the fourth presenter of the iconic show for its 61st season next September.

The comedian and TV presenter will take over from Ryan Tubridy who has been in the position for 14 years.

Tubridy will host his last ever show next Friday 26th May before the show takes its usual summer break.

Advertisement

According to RTÉ Kielty said he cannot wait to get started "on one of the greatest jobs on television"

He added: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be the next host of The Late Late Show.

"To follow in the footsteps of Gay, Pat, and Ryan as the next custodian is a real honour and I can’t thank RTÉ enough for giving me the chance to be a part of the next chapter of such an iconic show.

"I’m also genuinely humbled to become part of Friday nights for so many Irish people, at home, and around the world. I can’t wait to get started on one of the greatest jobs in television."

Advertisement

In a statement, RTÉ's Director of Content Jim Jennings said: "Patrick Kielty is undoubtedly one of Ireland's finest comedians, a fantastic presenter with a depth of experience, and a range of talents that will bring an exciting new dynamic to the show.

"Patrick's personality and passion is sure to connect with audiences and I look forward to it bursting onto screens in September.

"We have very definite ideas for the show already in the works and we’ll be busy behind the scenes shaping the series for launch. We’ll be back in August to tell you all about it".

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.