Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan to play Beatles in new movies

Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan are set to star in a new series of Beatles films.

Director Sam Mendes announced earlier this year that he would be directing four separate films about the legendary band, and has now reportedly cast the leading quartet.

According to The InSneider, Kildare man Paul is to star as Paul McCartney, while Dubliner Barry will play Ringo Starr - Harris Dickinson is to portray John Lennon and Charlie Rowe will take on the role of George Harrison.

The films are set to be interconnected stories with one from each band member's perspective.

It marks the first time ever that The Beatles and their Apple Corps. company have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film.

