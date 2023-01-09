Paul Mescal in talks for leading role in Gladiator sequel

'Tis far from the Roman Colosseum this Kildare man was reared.

Nevertheless, Paul Mescal's star is rising yet again, as he is allegedly in talks for a leading role in the Gladiator sequel.

The Hollywood Reporter has said that the Normal People actor is in talks with producers to play the lead in the upcoming Ridley Scott sequel.

Gladiator was released in 2000, and led to a major career boost for Australian actor Russell Crowe, whose outburst of "Are you not entertained?," is still quoted in popular culture today.

The movie focused on the character of Maximus Decimus Meridius(Russell Crowe), and his vendetta against Emperor Comodus.(Joaquin Phoenix). The Emperor also had a nephew, Lucius, and the sequel will allegedly focus on this character and his narrative following the fall of his uncle.

Gladiator was considered one of the most successful blockbusters of 2000, earning eleven Oscar nominations, including best actor for Russell Crowe.

If Mescal is cast in the role, it could catapult the Irish man's status from indie crush to global superstar. It would be the 26-year-old's first part in a major studio production.

