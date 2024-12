Fancy stealing Paul Mescal's look?

The Hollywood mega star is now selling some of his looks from this year's Gladiator II press tour for charity.

A number of items, including leather boots from Jimmy Choo will be sold, with all money raised going to Pieta.

The clothes and accessories will be sold through Vinted, the pre-loved fashion platform, from Monday, December 16th.

