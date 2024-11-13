Paul Mescal's secondary school posts old photos ahead of Gladiator II release

Paul Mescal's secondary school has posted old photos ahead of the cinema release of Gladiator II this week.

Maynooth Post Primary School in County Kildare published the images to wish their former pupil the best of luck.

28-year-old Paul Mescal stars in the highly anticipated Ridley Scott sequel, 24 years after the original was first released.

The story follows Lucius played by Mescal who is the former heir to the Roman Empire who becomes a gladiator.

The Kildare born actor shot to fame as Connell Waldron in the hit series 'Normal People' based on the novel of the same name by Mayo author Sally Rooney.

Mescal has since starred in romantic drama All Of Us Strangers, opposite fellow Irishman Andrew Scott, and was nominated for an Oscar for father-daughter drama Aftersun.

This week he will be seen worldwide in the epic Gladiator sequel to Sir Ridley Scott’s film starring Russell Crowe which won 5 Oscars including Best Picture.

The secondary school where Paul Mescal attended have wished their former pupil the very best of luck in the latest chapter of his young and iconic career.

The post reads: "From student to gladiator, wishing the best of luck to past pupil Paul Mescal as Gladiator II comes to cinemas nationwide and worldwide this week 👏👏👏

"It’s our greatest pleasure, here at MPP, to continue to watch Paul’s career soar."

The two pictures of him in attendance at the school show the young budding star in his uniform and sports kit.

Gladiator II, also starring Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington, will be released in Irish cinemas this Friday, November 15th.

