People slam Disney as Jack Whitehall is cast as their ‘openly-gay’ character

13 August 2018

Jack Whitehall has been cast as Disney’s first openly gay character and the decision has caused a lot of controversy online.

The character, which is set to be a “hugely effete, very camp and very funny” figure who “makes clear he has no interest in women”, is a part of the upcoming movie Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Emily Blunt.

Whitehall’s character is the brother of Blunt’s character.

The film, which is based on the Disneyland ride of the same name, tells the story of a captain who takes travellers on a mission into the jungle to find a magic tree.

People have been criticizing the news since it emerged as most believe that a gay man should have been cast instead of Whitehall, who is straight.

“Ironically, gay people have had to play it straight for years and appease society to avoid receiving abuse. Now straight actors are getting PAID to “play gay,” siad one Twitter user while another asked, “how about we say no to straight actors playing gay stereotypes?”.

Others are slamming the character’s stereotypical representation of a gay man.

2017’s live-action Beauty and the Beast was banned in several markets after the director stated in pre-release interviews that character LeFou was a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

But as the film itself did not explicitly confirm that LeFou was gay, it didn’t make the history books.

Jungle Cruise is expected to hit cinemas in 2019.

