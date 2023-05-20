Play Button
Phillip Schofield has stepped back from ITV's This Morning

Dayna Kearney
Phillip Schofield has stepped back from ITV's flagship morning British show This Morning.

He says he's made the move because he had "become the story". The presenter has been under immense strain, after his brother was convicted for child sex offences - and follows reports of a falling out with co-presenter Holly Willoughby.

Schofield was on the programme for 20 years.

He put out a statement that reads:

"I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

"Throughout my career in TV - including the very difficult last few days - I have always done my best to be honourable and kind.

"I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can't go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

"So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.

"I'd like to thank everyone who has supported me - especially This Morning's amazing viewers - and I'll see you all for the Soap Awards next month."

Holly posted to her Instagram stories and thanked him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour - and the sofa won't feel the same without him.

 

