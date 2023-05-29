Phillip Schofield releases shock statement: 'You can listen to those loud voices if you like'

Former ITV This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield has released a surprise statement in which he calls out a "handful" of people who have "a grudge against" him.

The statement was issued today (Monday, May 29) on Schofield's official Instagram account.

The TV personality quit ITV on Friday after he admitted to having an affair with a reportedly younger college who worked on This Morning.

Schofield's statement can be read below:

"Now I no longer work on This Morning I am free to say this. I hope you have noticed that it’s the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice.

"This Morning IS the best show to work on, with the best people. In all the years I worked there there was no toxicity. You can listen to those persistently loud voices if you like."

The statement concludes: "But the thousands of guests over the years, thousands of staff and crew, hundreds of presenters and contributors all know, it IS a family of wonderful, talented, kind, hard-working people."

We'll have more to follow...

