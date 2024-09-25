Phillip Schofield to make TV return

Phillip Schofield is returning to our TV screens.

The former 'This Morning' presenter will star in a Channel 5 special, 16 months after resigning from ITV.

He's filmed a show called 'Cast Away' which follows a celebrity left to fend for themselves on a desert island for 10 days.

Posting on Instagram, the presenter said 'My story of survival, both on a desert island and off it'.

Advertisement

Schofield stepped down from his presenting roles, including This Morning and Dancing on Ice in May 2023 after admitting to an 'unwise but not illegal' affair with a younger male colleague.

'Cast Away' will air on Channel 5 on Monday 30th September.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.