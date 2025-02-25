Pitbull announces return to Ireland for summer gig

Pitbull is coming back for another Irish show.

Mr. Worldwide played a sold-out gig in Dublin's 3 Arena last Wednesday, and is coming back for round two this summer.

Fans were decked out in suits and bald caps, with images splashed over social media in the past week from his last Irish gig.

Advertisement

Tickets for the June 5th show go on sale this Friday at 9am, and prices start at just over €88.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website Beat102103.com.