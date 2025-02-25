Play Button
Entertainment

Pitbull announces return to Ireland for summer gig

Pitbull announces return to Ireland for summer gig
E49ANJ Pitbull in concert, Pitbull live on stage
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Pitbull is coming back for another Irish show.

Mr. Worldwide played a sold-out gig in Dublin's 3 Arena last Wednesday, and is coming back for round two this summer.

Fans were decked out in suits and bald caps, with images splashed over social media in the past week from his last Irish gig.

 

Advertisement

Tickets for the June 5th show go on sale this Friday at 9am, and prices start at just over €88.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Kilkenny News 1

Gardaí re-appeal for information in connection with missing Kilkenny woman

 By Aoife Kearns
News 2

Woman (30s) hospitalised with serious injuries following two-vehicle collision in Wexford

 By Joleen Murphy
News 3

Body of man (60s) discovered in house in Cork and woman taken to hospital

 By Dayna Kearney
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement