Playing Dungeons and Dragons can be good for mental health

Playing the fantasy role playing game Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) can impact positively on mental health and general wellbeing, according to a study conducted at University College Cork (UCC).

Researchers say that escapism, creative expression and social support were identified as benefits linked to D&D gameplay. They indicate that the “immersive and imaginative nature of gameplay” makes D&D a positive therapeutic tool.

Playing D&D is an “inherently social activity,” requiring frequent group meetings for a period of months or years. It also involves “creativity and collaboration” from players.

The UCC study investigated the impact of playing D&D on the mental health of frequent players. It identified several key aspects that supported positive mental health, including escapism, exploration of self, creative expression, social support and routine.

Orla Walsh, study lead at the UCC School of Applied Psychology, said that their research found that players discussed the benefits of escapism that accompanied playing D&D, and the positive impact that this had on their mental health.

“Players reported feeling a strong sense of control in-game during times when they felt they did not have control outside the game. Whilst many hobbies may allow for creative expression, D&D uniquely allows players to collaboratively build and inhabit worlds of their creation.”

“The social support nurtured by playing D&D gives players emotional and social connection and offers them a space in which they can express themselves freely.

While social support is a recognised benefit of many group activities, the collaborative storytelling aspect of D&D fosters a unique sense of camaraderie and shared experience among players.”

Meanwhile, the study indicates that D&D has significant potential to be utilised in a therapeutic setting, as players felt more comfortable exploring problems and practicing skills in a space that was separate from the real-world. Study participants reported benefits in everyday lives from playing the game, including an increased sense of autonomy and personal growth.

Dr Conor Linehan of the UCC School of Applied Psychology, said that researchers found that playing D&D can bring a myriad of benefits for players.

“Although there are some clinicians and community groups that currently use role playing games therapeutically, those groups are predominantly active in the United States. Our study suggests that a wider rolling out of such therapeutic role-playing groups may be of benefit in Ireland and across the globe, offering the great potential to support skills development, emotional exploration, problem-solving and foster meaningful social connection.”

“The findings of this study have the potential to enhance our understanding of why D&D has proven successful in therapeutic settings. It provides a foundation for understanding how the game might be used as a tool in the future."

The UCC study is published in the current edition of the International Journal of Role Playing.

By Olivia Kelleher