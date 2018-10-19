Erin McGregor and Made In Chelsea’s JP Patterson will appear on the first episode of the rebooted Podge and Rodge.

It has also been revealed that Le Galaxie will provide music for the return to Ballydung Manor.

“We didn’t think telly was still a thing, but it must be, because we’re back,” Podge and Rodge said.

“With the Donald in the White House, and Brexit Britain in the dog house, how could we feckin’ stay away?

“Our new co-host is Doireann Garrihy, social influenza, which sounds contagious.”

“So come and catch a dose of The Podge and Rodge Show on Monday night”

The first episode of the season, with new host Doireann Garrihy, will air on Monday night.

“Podge & Rodge were dressed as Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un when I auditioned for the show, so who knows what madness they have in store – they’ll definitely keep me on my toes,” Doireann said.

“The lads have such a loyal fan-base, who I’m sure will tune in to see what they have up their sleeves this time round.

But I’m also excited for a new, younger audience to see the craic they were missing out on eight years ago.

