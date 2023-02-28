Play Button
Post Malone announces Irish date for Twelve Carat Tour

Joleen Murphy
Grammy Award-nominated 5x diamond-certified artist Post Malone has announced the long awaited European leg of his Twelve Carat Tour with an Irish date in Dublin.

The 13-date run kicks off on 22nd April at Oslo’s Telenor Arena, making stops in Stockholm, Copenhagen, Antwerp, Zurich, Cologne, London, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and Amsterdam plus a Dublin date at 3Arena on 9th May.

Post will bring his elaborate production setup of incredible lighting effects, pyro and multi-platform stages seen on his North America run to cities across Europe and will be joined by special guest Rae Sremmurd.

2022 saw Post embark on a 38-city trek across the U.S. and Canada, as an exhilarating celebration of Post Malone’s recently released, critically-acclaimed, fourth full-length album, Twelve Carat Toothache.

Each night’s setlist featured hits like “Reputation”, “I Like You (A Happier Song)”, and “Cooped Up” from the new album as well as fan-favorites like “Rockstar”, “Congratulations”, and “Better Now”.

Tickets for 3Arena from €59.90 including booking fees will be available starting with local presales from Wednesday, 1 March at 12pm local time.

The general onsale for Twelve Carat Tour will start Friday, 3 March at 12pm on Ticketmaster.ie

