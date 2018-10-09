Post Malone is set to launch his European tour in Dublin.

Fresh from his acclaimed performance at this year’s Longitude, the rapper will take to the stage of Dublin’s 3Arena, Thursday, February 14.

In 2018, his sophomore album, Beerbongs & Bentleys, debuted on the Billboard Top 200 at #1 and achieved one the year’s biggest streaming weeks ever. Additionally, Post charted nine songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100, notching “the most songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100.”

Over the past year, the singer has shown his love for a good auld Irish session, so who knows what shenanigans could take place on the night.

Who remembers his performance of Wild Rover with Jimmy Fallon in Paddy Reilly’s Music Bar in New York City?

Tickets from €55.65 on sale Friday, October 12 at 9 am from Ticketmaster.

Under 16s to be accompanied by parent/guardian.

Standing area 14+ only.

