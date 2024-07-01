Production begins on Lisa McGee's new series, How To Get To Heaven From Belfast

Production of Lisa McGee's new comedy thriller series, How To Get To Heaven From Belfast, has begun.

Netflix has confirmed work on the Derry Girls creator's latest offering is underway, with the series focusing on three childhood friends, now in their late 30s, following the death of their fourth friend.

The show will follow the friends on a "dark, dangerous and hilarious odyssey through Ireland and beyond as they try to piece together the truth of the past".

How To Get To Heaven From Belfast will star Roísín Gallagher (The Dry), Sinéad Keenan (Little Boy Blue) and Caoilfhionn Dunne (A Thousand Blows).

Advertisement

The eight-part series, penned by McGee, sees Michael Lennox in the director's chair, having also directed Derry Girls.

A release date for the series is yet to be announced.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.