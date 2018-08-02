By Gordon Deegan

Accumulated profits at the entertainment firm owned by three-time Oscar-nominated actor, Saoirse Ronan last year plunged by more than €241,000 to €194,563.

New accounts filed show that the cash pile at Ronan’s Slaney Productions Ltd also reduced sharply by €162,530 during the year going from €453,110 to €290,580.

The drop in accumulated profits at the firm in what was a very busy year for Ronan may be explained by the actor splashing out a reported €1.4m on a new home in Co Wicklow during the year.

The luxury five bedroomed home – fittingly enough for one of Hollywood’s most sought-after young actors – comes with its own home cinema.

Ronan also agreed a price for close to the asking price of €495,00 for her former home in Howth in north Dublin last year.

Widely regarded as Ireland’s most talented young actor, Ronan has already scooped three Oscar nominations with her stand out performances in Atonement, Brooklyn and last year’s Ladybird.

The actor may go one better next time around with her lead role in the star-studded and hotly anticipated Mary Queen of Scots which will be released in the US later this year in time for the 2019 Oscar awards.

Scripted by House of Cards creator, Beau Willimon, the production – which is due for release here early next year – also stars Margot Robbie, David Tennant and Guy Pearce.

Ronan – who celebrated her 24th birthday in April of this year – first came to international prominence 11 years ago as a 13-year-old with her Oscar-nominated role as Briony Tallis in the movie, Atonement.

Ms Ronan is the owner of the Slaney Productions Ltd and at the end of last year, the firm had shareholder funds of €194,563

Ronan’s career has been carefully managed by her father, Paul, who is a former actor and has acted as Saoirse’s agent and adviser.

Ronan’s firm, Slaney Productions Ltd – named with a nod to Ms Ronan’s Carlow heritage – was only incorporated on January 1, 2014.

