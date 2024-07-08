Play Button
Public invited to take part in Guinness World Record attempt at Wexford Fleadh

Joleen Murphy
Organisers of the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in County Wexford are inviting members of the public to take part in the a Guinness World Record attempt.

The event takes place in Wexford on Thursday 8th August 2024 in Chadwicks Wexford Park at 4:30pm.

They're attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the largest group playing tin whistles over a continuous 5-minute period.

Organised by Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann and the FEC, this world record attempt invites tin whistle players of all ages to participate.

1,200 people are needed to break the record!

People are invited to bring their tin whistle, their friends and their love of music.

They'll be playing The Boys (and Girls!) of Wexford and Dawning of the Day March.

Want to make history at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2024?

The sheet music is available for people to practice in advance and you must register online if you wish to take part.

Tickets

Tickets for Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann events are now officially on sale.

The fantastic gigs and events are happening across Wexford Town from the 4th to 11th of August 2024.

Tickets now for this unforgettable celebration can found here.

