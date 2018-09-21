Fans of one of Australia’s most popular TV soaps can breathe a sigh of relief.

Home and Away’s iconic star, Alf Stewart, is not leaving our screens.

Earlier this week it was reported that actor Ray Meagher will step down from his role after 30 years in order to take up a part in the upcoming 10th-anniversary celebration tour of Priscilla Queen Of The Desert.

However, in an interview this morning with The Colum McGrath Breakfast Show on Clare FM, Lynne McGranger, who plays Irene Roberts in the soap, said it’s “not true” that the 74-year-old’s leaving the hit TV show.

Lynne, who is in her 26th year on the show, did confirm that he is to take a seven-week break to reprise the role of Bob after he starred in the original Sydney production of Priscila back in 2007.

Lynne told Colum: “No, it’s not true. To my knowledge, Ray has just gone away for seven weeks to do Priscilla Queen of The Desert, which he does from time to time.

“To my knowledge, he will be back in seven weeks’ time. Now, unless I’m in the dark about it, which I don’t think I am because I saw him yesterday on set and I was talking to him and I’m sure he would have told me – he’s not retiring at all.

“He’s just gone off to do a show for seven weeks and then he’s back.”

