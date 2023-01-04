Play Button
Rita Ora drops new single this month

Dave Cronin
Rita Ora's announced her new single is dropping later this month.

The singer has shared a clip of her new single 'You Only Love Me', and revealed it will release later this month. She's also hinted at a possible third album in the works, too.

Alongside a video of herself piling on the PDA with her husband Taika Waititi, she wrote: "SURPRISE. I’M BACK! You Only Love Me XX/01/23 #RO3"

The songstress has been active on social media recently, posting a series of glam beach shots from a holiday in St Barts, donning a number of two-piece ensembles while on the beach sand.

The Masked Singer judge has also announced her return to the popular ITV show. The first episode began on New Year's Day.

Rita Ora's new track 'You Only Love Me' hasn't been given an exact release date just yet. We do know, though, it will be this month.

She's also released a single 'Barricades' with Netsky recently, too.

