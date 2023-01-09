Robbie Williams set to release two new albums

Superstar Robbie Williams is set to drop two albums in 2023.

The 'Angels' singer has revealed he's got a huge catalogue of songs in the bag for his new project Lufthaus.

But for now, if you're a fan, you can expect plenty of new tunes from the English singer-songwriter.

Robbie Williams has said that he hopes to follow up his 2006 dance music LP 'Rudebox'. You might remember that featured icons Pet Shop Boys and it was produced by Mark Ronson.

The singer teased on the 'Robbie Williams Rewind' podcast: “I have got two albums coming out pretty soon. I have a vault of new Lufthaus stuff. I could do three albums of it as Robbie Williams but new stuff gets written and you get excited about that. I want to put an album out before the summer.”

He continued: “I want to do more 'Under the Radar' gigs as there is Robbie the public entity but there are the guys at the front who want more. But there are 17,000 others who know 'Feel' and 'She’s The One'. It is f****** annoying I can’t do 'Andy Warhol' or 'Just Want People To Like Me'. That is what I would rather be doing but I am there to provide a service.”

The singer has also said that he wouldn't say no to working with James Blunt, too.

He added: “I want to write with James. We have bumped into each other a lot this year. We keep saying we will get into a room but we are seldom in one place.”

Robbie released his 10th compilation album, 'XXV', in September. That features new, reimagined versions of his hit songs, plus some new material.

The former Take That member is one of the biggest-selling entertainers of all time. Netflix is also set to release 'an intimate look at the entertainer' in a big-budget biopic sometime this year.