Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Robert Downey Jr announces return to Marvel Cinematic Universe

Robert Downey Jr announces return to Marvel Cinematic Universe
2024 Comic-Con – “Marvel Studios” Panel, © Invision
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Robert Downey Jr has announced his shock return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), stunning fans when he was dramatically unmasked as the villainous Doctor Doom.

The longtime Iron Man actor was unveiled to huge applause at an MCU panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday night, where it was announced he would take up the role in at least one upcoming Avengers movie.

In footage of the event shared on X by the official Marvel Studios account, Downey Jr told a room full of excited fans: “New mask, same task.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Downey Jr kickstarted the superhero craze with his Iron Man debut in 2008, going on to star as the character in eight further MCU films.

Avengers Endgame and Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo confirmed they are on board to direct Downey’s next MCU appearance, titled Avengers: Doomsday.

“When we directed Avengers: Endgame, Joe and I truly believed that it was the end of the road for us in the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” Anthony Russo told the Comic-Con crowd.

Advertisement

“In the time since, through a very special story, Joe and I have come to potentially see a road forward with you.”

The panel also confirmed Harrison Ford’s involvement in the next Captain America film.

Captain America: Brave New World, starring Anthony Mackie in the role formerly held by Chris Evans, is scheduled for release next year.

By By Jessica Coates, PA

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Olympics latest: O'Donovan and McCarthy give Ireland fine start to Day 2

 By Beat News
News 2

Body recovered from sea during search for boy missing at Cliffs of Moher

 By Beat News
Carlow News 3

Saoirse Ronan secretly marries long-term partner in Scotland

 By Dayna Kearney
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement