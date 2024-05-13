Robert Grace announces €10 gig in Kilkenny this month

Kilkenny musician and Tiktok star Robert Grace is performing live in Golden Discs, Kilkenny this month.

The singer songwriter, who currently has 3.2 million followers on Tiktok, releases his debut album, 'Happy Sad Songs' on May 24th. To celebrate the launch, Grace will offer live performances at Golden Discs Kilkenny on Saturday May 25th, and Golden Discs, St. Stephen's Green on Wednesday May 29th.

Grace has already had success in the Irish charts with singles 'Fake Fine,' 'Casper,' and 'Euphoria.' With over 28 million streams, 'Fake Fine' earned the singer platinum status in Ireland, and led Grace to secure a record deal with Sony Records in 2020.

He told Beat's Michelle "They always say, it takes one song. One song can really open up a lot of doors for you. I was trying to do something properly in music since I was 17. Ten years later it worked out, but it's so weird then because it feels like it happens overnight."

The release of 'Casper' in 2023 led to increased interest in Grace in the U.S, garnering 25 million Tiktok views in just one week. Grace is continually online for his honest lyrics about mental health struggles, having written 'Casper' about his experience of social anxiety.

Fans can see Robert Grace perform live at either Golden Discs store by purchasing a wristband and CD for €10. Get your tickets now before they sell out!