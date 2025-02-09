Play Button
Rory McIlroy to make his film debut in Happy Gilmore 2

Rory McIlroy to make his film debut in Happy Gilmore 2
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Rory McIlroy has landed a starring role in a blockbuster movie.

The Irish professional golfer is set to make his film debut in Adam Sandler’s highly-anticipated 'Happy Gilmore 2'.

McIlroy will be joined on screen by Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, and Will Zalatoris.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adam Sandler (@adamsandler)

Other stars set to feature include Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, AEW wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman,  and singer Bad Bunny.

The sequel is set for release on Netflix later this year and features a star-studded cast.

