Rory McIlroy to make his film debut in Happy Gilmore 2

Rory McIlroy has landed a starring role in a blockbuster movie.

The Irish professional golfer is set to make his film debut in Adam Sandler’s highly-anticipated 'Happy Gilmore 2'.

McIlroy will be joined on screen by Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, and Will Zalatoris.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Sandler (@adamsandler)

Advertisement

Other stars set to feature include Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, AEW wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and singer Bad Bunny.

The sequel is set for release on Netflix later this year and features a star-studded cast.

Keep up to date with all the latest entertainment news on our website, Beat102103.com.