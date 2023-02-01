Ryan Reynolds signs Irish player to Wrexham...but he can't pronounce his name

Irish defender Eoghan O'Connell has been transferred to Wrexham Utd, the football club owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

While the co-owners are happy with the transfer, one of them is struggling to get to grips with the Irish name

Reynolds can be seen staring into the camera with a confused look on his face, saying "Yowan?". Ooh-Oohan? "No just Eoghan," Rob says. "Why is it so hard for you to pronounce Irish names?

The 27-year-old footballer has previously played for Charlton Atheltic , Bury and Celtic. He is also the cousin of former rugby union player Paul O'Connell. Speaking to the Mirror about his move he said "It's a club on the up. The ambition of the Club, with the manager and players here, is obviously promotion, so I'll throw myself in and see how I can contribute."

Football fans and Irish Twitter users were both quick to comment on the owners' comical video.

"Hell of a signing announcement," wrote one. Another user with the same name said: "I'm gonna be stealing this video for everyone who can't pronounce my name. Thank you, Johan."