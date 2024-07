Sabrina Carpenter has added a second Dublin date to her upcoming tour.

The pop star will now play on March 3rd and 4th 2025 at Dublin's 3Arena.

Tickets for both dates go on sale tomorrow at 10 am from Ticketmaster.

Support acts for her European leg of the tour include Rachel Chinouriri, Griff and Declan McKenna.

Sabrina's album Short n' Sweet is due for release on August 23rd 2024.

