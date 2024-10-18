Sam Fender announces Irish gig

Sam Fender is coming to Ireland.

The singer has announced a gig at the 3 Arena, as part of his "People Watching" tour.

He'll play at the Dublin venue on the 2nd of December the first date of the 7 date stint.

The tour also calls in Leeds, Manchester, London, Birmingham, and Glasgow.

Tickets for Dublin priced from €56.85 to €67.70 including booking fee go on sale from Friday 25th October at 10am via Ticketmaster.ie

Sam has been in the studio working on the follow up to 2021’s critically acclaimed number 1, and BRIT Award-winning second album, Seventeen Going Under.

