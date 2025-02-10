Samantha Mumba describes Eurosong judges as 'rude' and 'vile'

Samantha Mumba has hit out at the panel of judges for this year's Eurosong contest, describing the members - excluding Bambie Thug - as 'unnecessarily rude' and 'vile' to the finalists.

The pop star was one of six singers to perform at the Irish competition for Eurovision on Friday and came in second place, behind Emmy's Laika Party.

Mumba's song My Way fell short according to judges Arthur Gourounlian, Laura Fox, Donal Skehan and Bambie Thug.

Gourounlian described the song as sounding like several songs in one, Fox and Skehan felt it took too long to get going, while Bambie thought a revamp may help if she got through.

Samantha Mumba has since hit out at the judges, aside from Bambie Thug, and questioned their credentials.

In a post on Instagram yesterday, Mumba said: "I meant to post this yesterday but I was wrecked😂 Thank you so so much for all the incredible messages and love!! I’ve tried to respond to them all.

"I am beyond proud of myself and the team for all the work and dedication we all put into this performance. I honestly wouldn’t change a thing. Truly. Those that got it, GOT IT…..and those that didn’t, that’s ok too. It’s my art and I stand by it.

"Special mention to the “panel” (aside from Bambie who I stan) who not only didn’t have the credentials, experience or professionalism required and were unnecessarily rude and vile to all the finalists.

"My parting gift them is a bag of 🍆 to slowly choke on.

"Lastly- huge thank you to the Late Late Show who has the absolute best crew and team. It was a joy to see and work with you all again!! Most importantly the very best of luck to the sweetest Emmy please fly the flag and make us proud in Switzerland."

