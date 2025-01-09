School of Rock child stars tie the knot

Two child stars who met while filming School of Rock have tied the knot.

Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagli - who played Marta and Frankie in the movie - got married in New York on Saturday.

The couple met over two decades ago when they were just 10 years old.

Despite meeting as children, the pair didn't start a relationship until 2016.

A number of the movie's stars attended the wedding, with Rivkah Reyes, who played Katie in the film, sharing a behind-the-scenes look on social media.

It's not believed Jack Black, who played teacher Dewey in the film, attended the wedding due to scheduling conflicts.

However, reports say the actor did send his wishes to the couple.

