Scissor Sisters announce 20th anniversary Dublin gig

PHOTO BY KEVIN TACHMAN
Rachael Dunphy
Scissor Sisters have announced a Dublin gig as part of their 20th anniversary.

It marks their first live show in over 12 years.

The trio of Jake Shears, Babydaddy and Del Marquis will reunite on a headline UK and Ireland arena tour next May.

 

Advertisement

 

Known for hits like 'I Don't Feel Like Dancin' and 'Filthy/Gorgeous', their debut album, won three BRIT Awards in 2005, including Best International Group.

They'll play Belfast's SSE Arena on May 27th, 2025, before playing Dublin's 3Arena on May 28th.

Tickets will go on pre-sale on Wednesday, November 6th at 9 am, and you can register here.

General sale for the Dublin gig opens on Friday, November 8th at 10 am, with tickets starting from €54.85.

