Selena Gomez is dating The Chainsmokers' frontman

Selena Gomez is dating The Chainsmokers' frontman
Dave Cronin
Selena Gomez is reportedly dating The Chainsmokers' frontman, Drew Taggart.

According to our friends over at Us Weekly, the singer is "very casual" with The Chainsmokers star.

A source spilled the beans and said: "They aren't trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members-only clubs."

The insider also said that Selena is super affectionate with the DJ and they're "having a lot of fun together".

We have contacted Selena's representatives but they have yet to comment on the news.

True or not, we think they make a great couple!

