Shawn Mendes denies dating Sabrina Carpenter

Shawn Mendes has denied rumours he's dating Sabrina Carpenter.

The 'Stitches' singer was on the Dutch TV show 'RTL Boulevard' when he commented.

"We are not dating," Shawn told the show, before asking to focus on his promotional partnership with Tommy Hilfiger: "I think we should talk about Tommy Hilfiger probably more than Sabrina."

A bystander posted to the 'DeuxMoi' Instagram account a few weeks back claiming that he had seen them together in LA looking like they were "clearly on a date" and "very comfortable".

Shawn was in a relationship with Camila Cabello from 2019 until November 2021. More recently, he was linked to chiropractor Dr Jocelyne Miranda.

The singer was in The Netherlands to promote his new clothing collab. American designer Tommy Hilfiger teamed up with the singer to create a collection inspired by classic preppy hero pieces.