Play Button
Play Button
Entertainment

Shawn Mendes denies dating Sabrina Carpenter

Shawn Mendes denies dating Sabrina Carpenter
Dave Cronin
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Shawn Mendes has denied rumours he's dating Sabrina Carpenter.

The 'Stitches' singer was on the Dutch TV show 'RTL Boulevard' when he commented.

"We are not dating," Shawn told the show, before asking to focus on his promotional partnership with Tommy Hilfiger: "I think we should talk about Tommy Hilfiger probably more than Sabrina."

Advertisement

A bystander posted to the 'DeuxMoi' Instagram account a few weeks back claiming that he had seen them together in LA looking like they were "clearly on a date" and "very comfortable".

Shawn was in a relationship with Camila Cabello from 2019 until November 2021. More recently, he was linked to chiropractor Dr Jocelyne Miranda.

The singer was in The Netherlands to promote his new clothing collab. American designer Tommy Hilfiger teamed up with the singer to create a collection inspired by classic preppy hero pieces.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Man (30s) arrested after €2.4 million of cocaine seized in Wexford

 By Beat News
Wexford News 2

Wexford woman pole dances for Snoop Dogg

 By Jayde Maher
News 3

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following gunshots in busy area

 By Shaun Connolly
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement