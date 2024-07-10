Play Button
Shrek 5 to officially hit cinemas in 2026

Rachael Dunphy
Shrek 5 is officially on its way!

The fifth instalment of the film franchise will hit cinemas on July 1st 2026.

Original cast members Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz are all returning for Shrek 5.

It's not yet known what the plot will follow.

We last saw Shrek, Fiona and Donkey in Shrek Forever After in 2010, where we see Shrek as a father.

The original Shrek was released in 2001 and won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

