Simon Cowell spends weekend in Dublin searching for his 'next big boyband'

Simon Cowell has been on the move travelling all over the UK & Ireland, as he unveils plans to find the next 'One Direction'.

The music mogul announced last month that he’s looking for the ‘next big boyband,’ with auditions for ‘future megastars’ set to be held for 16-18 year olds in Liverpool, London and Dublin.

This weekend it was Irish hopefuls who got the chance to showcase their skill in front of Cowell, with more than 200 people attending the Dublin city centre audition.

Speaking to RTE.ie one hopeful who attended on the day is singer Cillian O’Brien, a 24-year-old from Co Cork.

“You go into this room and there’s this massive, long hallway.

“You’re walking for two minutes before you see anyone and then you’re like when do I say hi?