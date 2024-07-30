Play Button
Simon Cowell spends weekend in Dublin searching for his 'next big boyband'

Lydia Des Dolles
Simon Cowell has been on the move travelling all over the UK & Ireland, as he unveils plans to find the next 'One Direction'.

The music mogul announced last month that he’s looking for the ‘next big boyband,’ with auditions for ‘future megastars’ set to be held for 16-18 year olds in Liverpool, London and Dublin.

This weekend it was Irish hopefuls who got the chance to showcase their skill in front of Cowell, with more than 200 people attending the Dublin city centre audition.

The audition line in Dublins North Inner City

Speaking to RTE.ie one hopeful who attended on the day is singer Cillian O’Brien, a 24-year-old from Co Cork.

“You go into this room and there’s this massive, long hallway.

“You’re walking for two minutes before you see anyone and then you’re like when do I say hi?

“There’s four judges that you sing for, and it lasts for about two minutes and you’re out the door again.”

But, Cillian said he was happy, adding “I did my best”.

He also revealed he was told that he will find out by September if he is successful.

The remainder of auditions will take place across the UK in Newcastle on 4 and 5 July, Liverpool on 7 and 8 July and London on 1, 2 and 3 August.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

