Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Simon Cowell to hold Irish auditions for new boyband in July

Simon Cowell to hold Irish auditions for new boyband in July
Simon Cowell wearing sunglasses, © PA Wire/PA Images
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Simon Cowell is coming to Ireland to find the members of his next big boyband

The music manager is holding auditions in Dublin next month.

Cowell has signed some of the biggest boybands in the world, including One Direction and Westlife.

He says it doesn't matter if hopefuls have singing experience or not.

Advertisement

"You've gotta be ambitious - that's number one

"Even just showing up is going to be a big-big help in anyone's career, because it's just too difficult posting stuff online at the moment and hoping someone is going to notice you.

"I do believe if you want a successful career in the music business - it's always good to start your career off in a band,"  Cowell said.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Aer Lingus and pilots to attend Labour Court in last ditch attempt to hammer out deal

 By Beat News
News 2

Tesco fined over Clubcard price display practices

 By Beat News
Entertainment 3

Taylor Swift ‘still swooning’ over Travis Kelce’s Eras Tour debut

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement