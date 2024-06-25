Simon Cowell to hold Irish auditions for new boyband in July

Simon Cowell is coming to Ireland to find the members of his next big boyband

The music manager is holding auditions in Dublin next month.

Cowell has signed some of the biggest boybands in the world, including One Direction and Westlife.

He says it doesn't matter if hopefuls have singing experience or not.

Advertisement

"You've gotta be ambitious - that's number one

"Even just showing up is going to be a big-big help in anyone's career, because it's just too difficult posting stuff online at the moment and hoping someone is going to notice you.

"I do believe if you want a successful career in the music business - it's always good to start your career off in a band," Cowell said.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.