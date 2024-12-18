Siobhán McSweeney to host The Traitors Ireland

Siobhán McSweeney has been named as the host of The Traitors Ireland.

Best known for her role as Sister Michael in Derry Girls, the actor and presenter will front the show in 2025.

The Traitors sees 22 strangers arrive at a remote castle to play a game of trust and betrayal.

The winner will walk home with €50,000.

Siobhán McSweeney says she jumped at the chance to host the show;

The Irish have a charm and ability to deceive while smiling which will make this version rather special, I think. And I’m the luckiest person in the world to watch them close up.

There's no official start date for the show, but it will air on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player in 2025.

