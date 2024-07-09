Sir Elton John shocks store staff by reportedly peeing in a bottle

Sir Elton John has made the headlines again for the most bizarre reason, reportedly peeing into a bottle inside a store he was shopping at.

He visited Sugarkikz shoe store in France on Monday with his two sons Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11 and accompanied by his bodyguard.

According to store owner Ryan Sukkar, Sir Elton asked whether there was a public bathroom in the vicinity that he could use.

When he was told that there wasn’t, the Rocket Man legend is said to have asked his bodyguards for a bottle. According to reports, he then stepped away from the other customers and began to pee into the bottle.

It appears that there were no hard feelings – with the store posting a picture of Sir Elton and his sons to its Instagram story, captioned ‘Thank you Mr @eltonjohn.’

In the picture, Sir Elton’s sons, Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11, could be seen carrying two Sugarkikz bags, containing the sneakers the star is said to have purchased following the incident.

I guess you gotta go, when you gotta go!

