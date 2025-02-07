Six acts battle it out to represent Ireland at Eurovision 2025

Six acts will battle it out tonight to represent Ireland at Eurovision 2025.
The winner of tonight's competition will represent Ireland at the 69th Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland.
Vying to perform in Switzerland are:
Bobbi Arlo performing Powerplay
Reylta performing Fire
Adgy performing Run into the Night
EMMY performing (Laika Party)
Samantha Mumba performing My Way
NIYL performing Growth
Who wins tonight will be chosen by a combination of a National Jury, an International Jury and a Public Vote.
It's hoped this year's contestant will follow in the footsteps of Bambie Thug, who became the first Irish act to reach a Eurovision final in six years.
The Late Late Eurosong Special airs on RTÉ One tonight from 9:35 pm.
