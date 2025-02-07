Play Button
Entertainment

Six acts battle it out to represent Ireland at Eurovision 2025

Six acts battle it out to represent Ireland at Eurovision 2025
06/02/2024 Patrick Kielty is pictured with Eurovision hopefuls Reylta, EMMY, Samantha Mumba, Bobbi Arlo, NIYL, Adgy and sister Jenny ahead of The Late Late Eurosong special. The six artists will perform live on the show with the hope of being selected to represent Ireland at the 2025 Eurovision in Basel, Switzerland. Picture Andres Poveda
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Six acts will battle it out tonight to represent Ireland at Eurovision 2025.

The winner of tonight's competition will represent Ireland at the 69th Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland.

Vying to perform in Switzerland are:

Bobbi Arlo performing Powerplay
Reylta performing Fire
Adgy performing Run into the Night
EMMY performing (Laika Party)
Samantha Mumba performing My Way
NIYL performing Growth

Advertisement

Who wins tonight will be chosen by a combination of a National Jury, an International Jury and a Public Vote.

It's hoped this year's contestant will follow in the footsteps of Bambie Thug, who became the first Irish act to reach a Eurovision final in six years.

The Late Late Eurosong Special airs on RTÉ One tonight from 9:35 pm.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com. 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Kilkenny News 1

Catriona Carey sent forward for trial on money laundering charges

 By Beat News
Editor's Pick 2

Justice Minister aims to create domestic violence register

 By Beat News
News 3

Gino D'Acampo denies allegations of inappropriate behaviour on set

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement