Success rate of past Love Island couples revealed

Love Island has hit our screens again, with twelve contestants searching for love in the Mallorca villa. But how successful has the reality dating show been in creating long-lasting relationships?

QRFY has analysed the success rate of the most popular dating shows in the UK and the US to reveal the shows that contestants are statistically most likely to find love on.

Love Island UK placed 11th in a list of 17, where out of a total of 352 contestants, just 13 couples have remained in a relationship to the latest date, which marks a success rate of 7.4%.

Couples who have remained together since starring on Love Island:

Olivia Bowen & Alex Bowen - Season 2 (2016)

Cara Delahoyde & Nathan Massey - Season 2 (2016)

Camilla Thurlow & Jamie Jewitt - Season 3 (2017)

Jess Shears & Dom Lever - Season 3 (2017)

Molly-Mae Hague & Tommy Fury - Season 5 (2019)

Tasha Ghouri & Andrew Le Page - Season 8 (2022)

Indiya Polack & Dami Hope - Season 8 (2022)

Tanya Manhenga & Shaq Muhammad - Season 9 (Winter 2023)

Sanam Harrinanan & Kai Fagan - Season 9 (Winter 2023)

Molly Marsh & Zach Noble - Season 10 (Summer 2023)

Whitney Adebayo & Lochan Nowacki - Season 10 (Summer 2023)

Sophie Piper & Joshua Ritchie - Season 1 (All Stars 2024)

Molly Smith & Tom Clare - Season 1 (All Stars 2024)

A spokesperson for QRFY commented on the findings:

“Reality dating shows are a favourite among fans where what happens after the show is equally important to what happens on the screen. Viewers are interested in the relationship statuses of the couples that formed connections on dating shows, finding out if there has been progress or a breakup, with social media making this much easier.

“With Love Island providing a platform for hopeful singles to ‘couple up’ and fall in love, it is great to follow along the journeys of those who have continued their relationship into moving in with each other, marriage, and starting families.”

There are still a few weeks to go until we crown the 2024 winners, but is there anyone who will stand the test of time? We'll just have to wait and see!

