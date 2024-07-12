Play Button
Taylor shook fans as far away as Wexford

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performing on stage at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, during the Eras Tour. Picture date: Friday June 28, 2024.
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Taylor Swift fans at her Eras Tour gigs in Dublin generated seismic activity as far away as Wexford.

On the first night, her hit 'Shake it off' triggered a sensor in the South East, over 100 kilometres away from the concert itself.

Researchers at the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies deployed a large number of devices to track the concerts.

The song 'Love Story' generated the highest seismic waves of each night.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

