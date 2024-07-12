Taylor shook fans as far away as Wexford

Taylor Swift fans at her Eras Tour gigs in Dublin generated seismic activity as far away as Wexford.

On the first night, her hit 'Shake it off' triggered a sensor in the South East, over 100 kilometres away from the concert itself.

Researchers at the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies deployed a large number of devices to track the concerts.

The song 'Love Story' generated the highest seismic waves of each night.

