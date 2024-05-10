Taylor Swift adds new era to her set list

Taylor Swift has sent fans into a frenzy after performing a whole new era during her setlist for her European leg of the Eras tour.

After a two month break, Swift recommenced her global tour in Paris last night, and shocked fans when she performed songs from her brand new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by SwiftTok (Taylor's Version) (@swifttoktaylorsversions)

A total of seven tracks from the recent record were added to the already extensive setlist; Taylor performed shortened versions of 'But Daddy I Love Him', 'Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?,' 'Fortnight,' 'The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,' and 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart'. There were also samples from 'So High School' and 'Down Bad' used.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, to make room for a new era, Taylor had to drop parts of her former setlist. 'The Archer,' 'The Last Great American Dynasty,' 'Tolerate It,' 'The 1,' and 'Tis the Damn Season' were all cut from the concert last night, while 'Long Live' was swapped for 'Enchanted.' The eras Folkore and Evermore were also merged into one, and the sequence of the eras in the setlist has changed.

Taylor may still make changes to her setlist, as she made alterations to her performance and setlist during her American leg of the Eras Tour.

For all your Taylor updates, (and your chance to win tickets to the Eras tour) stay listening to Beat .