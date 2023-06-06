Play Button
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy ‘no longer romantically involved’ – reports

Taylor Swift and 1975 frontman Matty Healy are “no longer romantically involved”, according to reports.

The two have been pictured multiple times together in recent months, amid speculation of a relationship.

Healy also gave a surprise performance at Swift’s Eras Tour show last month in Nashville, Tennessee, when he appeared on stage alongside Phoebe Bridgers, who was supporting Swift.

The two musicians have been pictured multiple times together in recent months, amid speculation of a relationship (PA)
A source told US outlet People the relationship was “always casual”.

“She had fun with him, but it was always casual. They are no longer romantically involved,” the source told People.

Other US outlets, including TMZ, also reported the pair were no longer romantically linked.

Representatives for Swift and Healy have been approached for comment.

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

