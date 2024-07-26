Taylor Swift calls Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3 ‘best work of his life’

Taylor Swift has praised her friend Ryan Reynolds for doing the “best work of his life” in the latest Deadpool movie.

The American singer, who is also close to Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively, says he put “every bit of his heart, soul, sweat” into the Marvel superhero movie Deadpool & Wolverine.

In an Instagram story, Swift shared a photo of herself, Lively, Reynolds, the film’s director Shawn Levy and Hugh Jackman – who has played grumpy claw-wielding Wolverine across numerous films, beginning with 2000’s X-Men.

Swift wrote: “Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film.

“He’s created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don’t know how he did it.”

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively attend Super Bowl LVIII (PA)

She joked that she was referring to Australian actor Jackman, by saying: “But that’s just Hugh for you!”

Swift added: “These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave.”

She encouraged US fans to buy tickets to the movie, which came out in the UK on Thursday and comes out in America on Friday.

“Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids’ sperm donor,” she added.

Reynolds has played sarcastic, fourth wall-breaking Deadpool – real name Wilson – since X-Men Origins: Wolverine, before playing a different version of the character in the expletive-laden movie Deadpool and its sequel Deadpool 2.

He shares four children – James, Inez, Betty, and Olin – with Gossip Girl star Lively.

Swift is currently touring in Germany, before she returns to the UK in August.

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

