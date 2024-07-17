Taylor Swift enjoyed 'low key' visit to Achill Island during Irish stay

James Cox

It is believed Taylor Swift visited Achill Island during her trip to Ireland for The Eras Tour.

Swift has praised the beauty of the area in the past after watching The Banshees of Inisherin, and said she wanted to go and see it for herself.

The Connaught Telegraph reports she enjoyed a "low-key" holiday on the Mayo island last month, visiting Cloughmore, where the fictional JJ Devine's Pub from the Banshees film was built, along with Slievemore, Dugort, and Keem Bay.

Advertisement

Achill Tourism said news of Swift's visit has brought a lot of excitement to the area and that stars visit regularly.

During a Variety interview with writer/director Martin McDonagh, Swift spoke of her love of the Banshees of Inisherin, adding that the pub should be kept in place.

“The pub that you built. It just blew my mind that that was something you built. It looked like it had been there forever,” Swift said in the interview.

Taylor Swift is a fan of Martin McDonagh's Banshees of Inisherin.

Swift delighted fans with three sell-out Aviva Stadium gigs during the Irish leg of her tour.

Advertisement

The superstar became the first artist to sell out the Lansdowne Road venue for three consecutive nights.

The 34-year-old appeared overwhelmed during her first gig as she received a three-minute ovation after one of the songs in her concert, which was over three hours long.

The VIP tent included names like Stevie Nicks, Julia Roberts and Swift's boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

She paid tribute to Nicks by playing her song 'Clara Bow', which mentions the Fleetwood Mac singer, as a surprise song.

Advertisement

Irish celebrities who attended the Dublin leg of The Eras Tour over the three nights included the likes of Ryan Tubridy, Graham Norton, Brian O'Driscoll, Amy Huberman and Johnny Sexton.

Taylor Swift performing at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: PA Images

Kelce enjoyed his stay in Ireland, which he discussed on the podcast he records with his brother Jason.

He said meeting Stevie Nicks at Swift’s Ireland concert, on Friday, June 28th, made him think: “I don’t know what I am doing here”.

Kelce explained: “She is every bit what everyone makes her out to be, she’s just so awesome.

“I just loved to see her support and meet her.

“I was like, you are unbelievable, your talent is unbelievable, the way you present yourself is unbelievable, and I am just a joke supporting his girlfriend, it was so much fun.”

Taylor Swift is currently performing across Europe as part of her Eras tour. Photo: Getty Images

The American footballer also spoke about visiting Dublin saying he visited a pub, drank Guinness, and played snooker, but he added he struggled with what he called “the thickest f****** accents I have ever heard in my life”.

In a recent Instagram post from Amsterdam, where Swift is now performing, Kelce was pictured sporting a Garda Public Order Unit hat.