Taylor Swift issues emotional statement upon hearing details of Southport stabbings

Taylor Swift has shared a statement online expressing that she is “completely in shock” after three children died and five other youngsters were left in a critical condition following a violent knife attack in Southport Liverpool yesterday.

The children who were all present at the holiday club for a Taylor Swift themed dance event advertised online as a 'dance and yoga workshop as well as bracelet-making', quickly became something “like a horror movie”, witnesses at the scene have said.

Advertisement

Writing on her social media, Taylor said: "The horror of yesterday's attack in Southport is washing over me continuously and I'm just completely in shock.

"The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders. These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families."

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.