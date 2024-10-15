Taylor Swift releasing new book documenting her Eras world tour

Taylor Swift is releasing a book documenting her billion euro world tour.

The Official Eras Tour Book will include the American singer's personal reflections and never-seen-before behind the scenes photos.

The tour was announced as the highest-grossing music tour of all time by the Guinness World Records in December last year before she even embarked on the European leg of the tour.

Making the announcement on instagram, Taylor said: "Excited to announce that The Official Eras Tour Book, filled with my own personal reflections, never-before-seen behind the scenes photos, all the magical memories you guys brought every single night."

The book will be first available in American retailers.

During the Irish leg of her Eras tour, Swift told fans it was a thrill and an honour to inform them that they made Eras the first tour to ever sell out the venue three nights in a row.

Ireland embraced the excitement of the star’s visit in June 2024.

Even Taoiseach Simon Harris appeared to flirt with Swiftmania, joking he had a “bone to pick” with Swift over the lyrics of her Sweet Nothings hit – which mention lifting a pebble from a beach in the Taoiseach’s home county Wicklow.

He also shared on Instagram the weekend she performed here that he had received his first Swiftie friendship bracelet at a service station in Ballinaleck.

Thousands of fans filled the Aviva for three sold-out concerts on Friday 28th, Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th of June.

