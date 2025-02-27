Play Button
Teaser trailer released for Shrek 5

Image: Shrek on X
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
The teaser trailer for Shrek 5 has been released.

The sequel is due to hit cinemas in December 2026.

In a first look, we reunite with Shrek, Fiona, Donkey and Pinnochio.

And, we meet Shrek's now grown-up daughter, voiced by Zendaya.

It's been 15 years since the last visit to the swamp, in 2010's 'Shrek Forever After'.

Since the original film in 2001, the Shrek franchise has grown to include a number of sequels, spin-offs, and a Broadway musical.

The fifth instalment of the franchise is due for release at Christmas 2026.

