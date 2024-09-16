Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Teddy Swims announces 3Arena date

Teddy Swims announces 3Arena date
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Teddy Swims will play Dublin's 3Arena next March.

The American singer will play the 3Arena on March 12th as part of his 'I've Tried Everything But Therapy Tour'.

Fan presale for the gig goes live tomorrow, with public sale beginning on Friday, September 20th at 9 am.

 

View this post on Instagram
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Teddy Swims (@teddyswims)

Swims is known for his chart-topping hit 'Lose Control' from his debut album, along with his new single 'Bad Dreams'.

Advertisement

The tour kicks off in Germany, before visiting Amsterdam, London, Paris and Manchester.

Dublin's 3Arena will be the last date on his European Tour.

Tickets start at €51.50 from Ticketmaster.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Childcare workers suspended following alleged abuse at creche

 By Aoife Kearns
Wexford News 2

Wexford FC apply for €5.5m in funding to build new stadium

 By Aoife Kearns
News 3

Arrest made following alleged assassination attempt on Trump

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement