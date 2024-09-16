Teddy Swims announces 3Arena date

Teddy Swims will play Dublin's 3Arena next March.

The American singer will play the 3Arena on March 12th as part of his 'I've Tried Everything But Therapy Tour'.

Fan presale for the gig goes live tomorrow, with public sale beginning on Friday, September 20th at 9 am.

Swims is known for his chart-topping hit 'Lose Control' from his debut album, along with his new single 'Bad Dreams'.

The tour kicks off in Germany, before visiting Amsterdam, London, Paris and Manchester.

Dublin's 3Arena will be the last date on his European Tour.

Tickets start at €51.50 from Ticketmaster.

